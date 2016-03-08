Exclusive: No agreement for Zapata's AC Milan renewal so far, the details

Cristian Zapata is playing one of the best seasons of his career. He started as a fourth choice defender but took advantage of injuries and climbed positions until he reached 17 matches this season. The positive performances have pushed AC Milan to start negotiations for the renewal of the player's contract, whose current agreement is set to expire in June.



A first official meeting between the agent of Zapata, Ivan Ramiro Cordoba and Leonardo took place on January 15. An hour-long summit that did not bring the desired results. According to what was learned from Calciomercato.com, Milan offered a one-year contract extension to the player at lower figures compared to the 1.7 million salary Zapata has now.



Cordoba would like a two-year contract for his client with the same figures. The agreement is not close but there is the will of both parties to continue together, so much that another meeting has already been scheduled for the end of the transfer market.