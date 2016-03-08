Exclusive: No done deal yet as Napoli meet Manolas for image rights
29 June at 15:10Serie A giants Napoli are yet to find a final agreement for Roma defender Kostas Manolas as no deal has yet been reached when it comes to image rights, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Manolas has been one of Serie A's most consistent defenders over the last few seasons and was a target for many top clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid. He now seems set to join Napoli, but we understand that one aspect of the deal is yet to be ascertained.
Napoli met with the entourage of Manolas earlier today, as the agreement with Roma has already been reached in the deal.
Some final details are yet to be sorted out in the deal before the white smoke emerges. While he will earn 4.5 million euros a season in the contract, the issue related to image rights hasn't been confirmed.
There is optimism among both parties that a deal will soon be reached.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey
