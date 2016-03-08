The Ninja is back!



After resuming with Cagliari, he is winning his challenge and enjoying a heroic string of performances and is enchanted in Sardinia.



His resurgence to form has led Inter fans to wonder whether or not it was right to loan out the Belgium player just one year after purchasing from Rome.



And yet, the question about a possible return of Radja? The answer is clear:



The Nerazzurri leadership does not regret its choice, Nainggolan is not set for a return in January, both in respect of the agreements with Giulini, but above all because both parties have taken a different path.



THE DECISION -



Inter as a club even before Antonio Conte arrived, then with his final approval, decided to change the behavioral and technical stigma of the players and club as a whole.



This is why Radja is not considered a regret, but there was the total conviction that he could do well in Cagliari. As a result, roads were divided for the good of all, with plans that he will return to the Nerazzurri in June and save face on his market value.



Nainggolan for his part felt he was unloaded and is taking a revenge he was very keen on, but he knows that Inter now considers him a player of the past. Although it is impossible to predict the future, the Nerazzuri and the Ninja have never been further away.



Anthony Privetera