Exclusive: Not over for Bernardeschi to AC Milan despite failed January swap deal

AC Milan really tried for Federico Bernardeschi in the winter transfer market. There were serious negotiations in December and January, with the Rossoneri trying to set up a swap deal with the Bianconeri.



The Milan management started to understand in advance that the spaces of the former Fiorentina man at the Allianz Stadium were starting to become more and more limited and so they proposed an exchange for Lucas Paqueta, which, however, did not materialize. It was a matter of different salaries and valuations of players, with Juve saying no in December and maintaining their position later on.



But, as learned exclusively by our staff, it does not end there. Bernardeschi remains a player on which Milan want to work for the summer, also given the excellent relations with his agent Beppe Bozzo.



For Juventus, Bernardeschi is an important player. So much that they even refused Barcelona's proposal but Milan were interested in Bernardeschi as an Italian talent on the launching pad on which an investment could be made.



Even without the exchange, it may not be over for Bernardeschi to Milan. The real problem? Not only the position of Juve. It will be necessary to understand who will lead the Rossoneri market in the summer given the recent division among the management. But with the current technical area, Bernardeschi remains a very welcome name to keep on the list for June.

Fabrizio Romano