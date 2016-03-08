Exclusive: Only one thing can convince Gattuso for Milan return
05 October at 12:45Only one thing in the world can convince former Milan manager Rino Gattuso into returning to the club, Calciomercato understand.
The rossoneri find themselves at 16th in the Serie A and following their 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina, Marco Giampaolo finds his position at the club under threat. Names have been linked with the post but it seems as though Giampaolo is being given the Genoa game to salvage himself.
We understand that only a call from the Elliot Management or from Gordon Singer himself will convince Gattuso of returning to the rossoneri.
He doesn't have any problems with Paolo Maldini or Zvonimir Boban but he feels that the club often lack the leadership to take Milan forward into the future. He indeed had issues with Leonardo, but Elliot have a lot of respect for the former midfielder
Maldini wants to give Giampaolo time but Boban doesn't. Only a win against Genoa could stop this negative chain. Elliot want someone who can help the fans love the club again and they know Gattuso has what it takes to do that.
Rudi Garcia and Claudio Ranieri are also waiting for the call but Gattuso has also rejected multiple offers.
