Exclusive: Only signature missing for Buffon's renewal with Juventus

Only the signature is missing. What has now become a phrase particularly used in the transfer market, now represents the best summary for the renewal of Gianluigi Buffon's contract with Juventus. Because now, only the signature is missing, as learned by our staff exclusively.



And it will arrive, it is only a matter of time. When the situation related to the Coronavirus emergency improves, the veteran goalkeeper will sign a new contract at the Allianz Stadium, as he is looking to give himself at least one more round of carousel to chase that Champions League that he has never conquered.



The club considers his presence fundamental from every point of view and it has been understood once more in recent weeks. Alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Buffon played a key role in the negotiation between the team and the club regarding the salary cut agreement.



In short, much more than a simple player. Juventus is his home and a position as a director in the future seems certain if he would like to move in this direction. But not in the close future, as Buffon is still hungry to say enough and will continue at least for another year.

Nicola Balice