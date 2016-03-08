Genoa star Goran Pandev has released an exclusive interview with our Giacomo Brunetti in Florence: “Genoa’s season was good. We didn’t start well but when Ballardini arrived we gained the Serie A survival. I am in talks to sign a contract extension with the club, the fans deserve to have a great team next season. Rossi? He is an amazing player I hope we will both remain at the club. Inter? They proved their strength against Lazio I hope de Vrij can do well there. If he played the last game of the season it means he had taken this decision with Inzaghi.”