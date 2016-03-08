Exclusive: Paqueta agent reveals why Brazilian snubbed Real and PSG for Milan

Lucas Paqueta, since arriving in Milan from Flamengo, has been a star in rossoneri colours. Paqueta's agent, Eduardo Uram, has spoken to CalcioMercato.com about his first month in Milan, as well as commenting on the transfer to AC Milan in the first place."I felt very happy with how the Milan world has welcomed him and I have to say that it all started well. Lucas is playing very well but I think the whole team is doing a great job. The results are coming and the team expresses an excellent game, we are only at the beginning and is aware that there is still a lot to do to reach the goals that the club has set itself."Rino Gattuso has given him great support since the first day. Lucas arrived in Milan and found a technician ready to dispense advice, to make him feel already an integral part of his tactical project. I have not spoken directly with Gattuso but Lucas talks about it very well, both from a human and a business point of view. He is happy to have him as a coach."Lucas, since he was a child, has developed a winning, very strong mentality. He trusts his means and works day by day to improve himself. He prepared himself mentally, he knew what awaited him at Milan. He looked at Italian football, he studied the details to be ready right away. He knew the club had great confidence in him and wanted to be ready."​The interests are now part of the past, it makes no sense to talk about it yet. He had already chosen after talking to two great leaders like Leonardo and Maldini. He was offered a very important sporting project, on which he would play a role that convinced us. He has always seen in Milan a perfect club for him, for his time in Europe. They moved swiftly and forcefully and closed a deal. We are very happy with the choice made a few months ago."

