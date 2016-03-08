Exclusive: Paratici and Raiola fly to Amsterdam to finalize De Ligt deal
27 June at 16:50Fabio Paratici and Mino Raiola will fly to Amsterdam in the coming hours to finalize the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
The Dutch defender has already reached an agreement with the Old Lady who only needs to find an agreement with Ajax as well now.
The second phase of the De Ligt deal has now officially begun.
Ajax have slapped a € 75 million price-tag on the talented defender and Juventus are willing to offer € 70 million plus € 5 million in add-ons.
De Ligt will have a € 150 million release clause included in his contract and is waiting for a message of his agent to confirm his move to Turin where he will play with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.
The De Ligt saga seems to be close to an end. Paratici and Raiola are ready to fly to Amsterdam to secure the services of one of the most exciting European defenders.
Nicola Balice
