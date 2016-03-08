Exclusive: Paratici at Fiorentina-Sassuolo for four players, the names

Fabio Paratici continues his tour of Italy. After appearing in the stands for Sampdoria-Lazio, yesterday evening the Juventus sporting director flew to Florence to follow the challenge Fiorentina and Sassuolo.



On top of the list, there is obviously Federico Chiesa, who is one of the top targets for the Bianconeri for the summer transfer market ad soon contacts with Fiorentina will begin. Paratici is serious and his presence at the Artemio Franchi is another indicator of this.



Chiesa, however, was not the only player under observation. Stefano Sensi played a game of the highest level and Paratici has appreciated him for years, with the Italian champions being special observers, despite the fact that AC Milan have been in the front row for a long time.



Merih Demiral is another name that interests Paratici, who is studying a potential move, with the idea of leaving the Turkish defender at Sassuolo for another year.



Rogerio is a player already owned by Juventus, alternating ups and downs and could be sold in the summer but Juventus will evaluate the situation with caution. Paratici wanted to see him live to study the best route.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov