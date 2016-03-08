Exclusive: Paratici's blitz in Rome; Juve's plan

A mission in the capital. Fabio Paratici, the sporting director of Juventus, was at the Olimpico last night to follow the challenge between Roma and Atalanta from the stands. Our reporter, Fabrizio Romano, provides us with the details of the matter.For the director, it was an opportunity to keep an eye on the progress of some players on the field, as sporting directors loved to do. However, it was also to maintain relationships with various attorneys present in the stadium.In particular, Nicolò Zaniolo is a player that Juventus are keeping an extra eye on, though there is nothing concrete to date. The same goes for Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is on the radar of the Bianconeri. As for Atalanta, Pierluigi Gollini could be an interesting player for the future.Paratici observes and takes notes. Meanwhile, he crossed paths with the agent Giuseppe Riso and also Gabriele Giuffrida, the intermediary of many operations linked to the Bianconeri last summer. Work in progress, continuous contacts. Paratici studies Juve of the future, on and off the field.