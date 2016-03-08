Exclusive: Paratici's strategy for Zaniolo revealed

During the week, Fabio Paratici met Claudio Vigorelli, Nicolo Zaniolo's agent; one of the many market events in the centre of Milano but not a meeting which went into details. It is no mystery that the Bianconeri are interested in the young Italian and have communicated this to the player's agent and Paratici himself said this a couple of months ago.



This meeting was not necessary to reiterate the interest but Juve are keeping an eye on this situation and have not forgotten about it. To date, however, there are no official negotiations.



The future of Nicolo Zaniolo is totally under the control of the club from the capital. The Giallorossi are calm about it and are currently focused on finalizing a deal for coach Fonseca. After that, the club will also study the future of their midfield jewel.



His contract renewal will be a priority in the coming days. Roma do not intend to sell him. However, should they change their mind and put Zaniolo on the market for budgetary reasons or because of the player's will to leave, then Juve would certainly be in the front line. This is the strategy of Paratici, not to disturb the dialogues between Roma and Zaniolo but to be ready.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov