Exclusive: Patrick Cutrone renews Milan contact until 2023; the details
12 August at 12:30According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, young Italian forward Patrick Cutrone has signed a contract extension with AC Milan to keep him at the club until 2023 at the earliest.
The 20-year-old striker was one of the only Milan forwards that survived the summer, with Andre Silva joining Sevilla on loan, Nikola Kalinic leaving to join Atletico Madrid and Carlos Bacca heavily linked with a move to Villarreal. Gonzalo Higuain joined the club, for an initial loan with option-to-buy; thus Cutrone will be serving as Milan’s vice-Higuain.
This will be an important season for the 20-year-old, learning from the more experienced striker of Higuain. CalcioMercato can also reveal that there will be an adjustment to the terms of the contract, with the youngster presumably then earning more than he did before.
Cutrone joined Milan’s youth ranks at the age of 9, having stayed with the club and risen through the ranks since.
Sam Wilson (@snhw_)
