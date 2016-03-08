Exclusive: Pavard wants Stuttgart stay this summer- the details
23 July at 09:20Calciomercato exclusively understand that Stuttgart's French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard wants to stay at the Bundesliga side this summer, but could look to leave next summer.
Pavard has been linked with a move to both Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich after he impressed for the Les Blues this summer and made six appearances throughout the tournament in Russia, scoring once.
Sources close to Calciomercato can understand that Pavard is currently intent on staying at Stuttgart this summer, with Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing him this summer.
We can reveal that the Bundesliga side value him at 50 million euros currently, but they have not received any offers from any club, despite reports in Germany suggesting that his move to Bayern Munich is done and dusted.
It was said that even Tottenham have made an offer of 49 million euros, but we can confirm that no offers have been made yet. There is interest from clubs and even Roma have been linked with Pavard, who has a release clause of 33 million euros in his current contract but it will only be applicable from next summer onwards.
Next summer could be the time when Pavard looks to move away from Stuttgart, but he seems to be focused on the Die Roten, as things stand.
