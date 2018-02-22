

Ivan Perisic's summer could be very long, not just on the pitch. The transfer market nears and just as last season, Perisic doesn't rule out the possibility of moving to the Premier League. Inter manager Luciano Spalletti talked him out of making that move last summer, but now it seems like the Italian manager wouldn't oppose his sale.

The interest of Mourinho's Manchester United for Ivan Perisic remains intact, as well as the Inter's interest in United's French striker, Anthony Martial.

Last year, the Nerazzurri refused a €33m from United, while this time they could accept a slightly higher offer. The idea, then, would be to loan Martial with the right of redemption. However, the French talent needs to agree on a contract extension with the Red Devils, as his contract expires in 2019.

Inter's Ivan Perisic has bagged ten goals and contributed to eleven this season, returning to his best. Therefore, it is no surprise that a move abroad is once again on the table for the Croatian.