Exclusive: Piatek and the January exit; Milan's response to the first offers
04 December at 11:00Krzysztof Piatek has failed to live up to the expectations set in the summer, bagging just three goals so far this season, two of which have come from the penalty spot. Therefore, the have been rumours of a January exit, as AC Milan will sign a new striker (Ibrahimovic the priority).
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano highlights, the first approaches for Piatek in view of the January market were all about a potential loan. The idea of a return to Genoa was checked, as the Rossoblu need a striker. However, Piatek was clear in his response.
He doesn't want to give up and will try in every way possible to stay at Milan. Furthermore, a return to Genoa would be seen as a professional defeat for the player and in general, leaving on loan in January isn't something that meets his will.
He made this clear to the Milan directors, who instead considered every option seriously. No decision has been made but Piatek is certainly under scrutiny. Especially if it goes on like this from now until January.
