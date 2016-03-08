Exclusive: Pioli faces Milan sack if club don't qualify for Europe
11 October at 10:00According to what has been learned exclusively by CalcioMercato.com, newly appointed AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been informed of set goals that the club must reach this season, or else the new boss will face the sack at the end of the season.
The details of the agreement state that the club will part ways with the coach if the club don't finish within the top six of the league and therefore fail to qualify for a European competition. Europe is the goal and Pioli could be a long-term coach at the club if the side reach this goal.
However, if the club miss out on Europe then it will be back to the drawing board next summer. The Rossoneri will once again be faced with an uphill battle in finding the right coach, as was done with Marco Giampaolo during the summer, to unconvincing results.
