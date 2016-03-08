Exclusive: Pjanic set for Juventus stay, wants new contract
11 July at 14:05Calciomercato understand that Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has opted to stay at the Turin based club this summer.
Pjanic joined Juventus from arch-rivals Roma in the summer of 2016 and has become a very important player for the Old Lady since then. The Bosnian appeared in 31 Serie A games last season, scoring five times and assisting eight times.
Calciomercato understand that Pjanic is set to stay at the Allianz Stadium this summer, despite reports linking him with a move to Barcelona and Manchester City over the last few weeks.
Pjanic doesn't just want to stay at Juventus, he wants to sign a new contract at the club after reports suggested that the bianconeri are looking to hand the midfielder a new contract at the club.
The Spanish press press had reported of Barcelona's attempt to sign Pjanic, but the Bosnian is now set to stay in Turin.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
