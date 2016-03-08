Exclusive: Plizzari under special observation - AC Milan's plan is clear

Between the transfer market and the current squad, some decisions need to be made. One of these is the goalkeeping situation, as between Gigio Donnarumma, Pepe Reina and Antonio Donnarumma, the wages are simply too high for that position.

As our reporter Fabrizio Romano highlights , since Gigio Donnarumma's contract will expire in 2021, the Rossoneri will have to make precise decisions, both on a technical and financial point of view. Therefore, Alessandro Plizzari is under special observation.

The young goalkeeper is currently on loan at Livorno, and starting next season, he could be part of Milan's three goalkeepers. He certainly has the potential to become a really good goalkeeper, as we have seen both on a club level and with Italy.

As AC Milan are about to enter a new decade, they can only hope that it will go better than this one. Of course, the management is at work to get things back on course, though this has proved to be more difficult than they expected, clearly.