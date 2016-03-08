Exclusive: Pogba sends message to Juve: how his future could change with Barça and Real interest

Paul Pogba is not happy at Manchester United. That is to say the least because the disruption between himself and Jose Mourinho is evident to everyone.



The Special One is currently at the centre of a real storm due to bad management at the start of the season, which has heated up even more after his team was eliminated by Derby County in the League Cup.



Pogba is doing well and carrying the cross, he has won the World Cup with France is doing very well with United and yet the team does not show up. The team does not attack, does not enjoy and thus does not win.



And Mourinho, in addition to more and more confusion, is actually increasingly under accusation. A thread that links Pogba to the hypothesis of a farewell still to be studied.



After the summer temptations and a missed transfer because of the management's veto, if Jose were to leave Manchester United before December, it would complicate his [Pogba's] goodbye from the Premier League and consequently a possible return to Juventus.



The Bianconeri were interested in Pogba last summer and still are today. Paul, for his part, sends messages to his former teammates at Juventus on a regular basis. He never denied that he was very close to the whole environment and today more than ever he would willingly return.



Everyone knows this at Juventus. But Pogba does not guarantee a happy ending, a safe and obvious return to Juventus. Because if a new manager arrives at United, everything can change.



Above all, however, Barcelona's and Real Madrid's interest should not be underestimated if the French midfielder will be put on the market. This was also confirmed by Marotta and Paratici: today as yesterday, Pogba is a wonderful thought, a very difficult desire. "A special case," Marotta's words a few months ago. Tomorrow? Who knows.



Author: Fabrizio Romano



Translator: Nikita Fesyukov





Fabrizio Romano