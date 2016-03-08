Exclusive: Pogba tells Paratici he wants Juve return, the situation

Paul Pogba would return to Juventus. In private dialogues with his entourage, he never denied and in this perspective came the statements just a few weeks ago from Japan about a future away from Manchester United.



However, as learned by Calciomercato.com, the Juventus management has now given priority to other purchases such as Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax and will only focus on the rest later in July.



But the Pogba deal is still not completely excluded. Juve would like to sign another midfielder and can go for only one of Pogba or Milinkovic-Savic if they were to make a large transfer, though as of now, no negotiations are advanced.



Real Madrid are pushing for the Frenchman but Pogba himself has told Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici that Pogba hopes to return to the Allianz Stadium.



It is his desire, his priority if he had to choose, he did not fail to repeat it even in the last hours. At the moment, however, as mentioned, there are no direct developments and United will still demand 150 million euros for their star midfielder. But Pogba reiterated his idea to Raiola and if possible, he would like to return to Turin.