Exclusive: Possible Dybala-Icardi exchange could define Chiesa's future
20 April at 17:10A possible exchange involving Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala could determine the future of Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, Calciomercato understand.
Icardi's his relationship with Inter has gone down the drain over the last few weeks, as he was stripped off captaincy and was kept out of the starting line-up. Dybala has grown frustrated at Juve and he could decide to leave in the summer.
We understand that Juve and Inter could look at the chance of exchanging Dybala and Icardi and while it seems tough, the team that sells their frustrated players on first could be in the lead for Chiesa.
It will be harder for Dybala to go to Inter than for Icardi to go to Juventus, but the sides can try a swap that could be considered historic in the Serie A history.
There will be multiple restrictions and problems in it. And the club that decides to offload their player first will have the financial muscle to sign Chiesa, who is valued very highly by Fiorentina.
Both Icardi and Dybala will cost in the upwards of 70 million euros- the sort of fee that the La Viola will want for Chiesa.
