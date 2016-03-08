Exclusive: Possible meeting to be held between Wanda Nara and Inter

08 March at 12:30
According to what has been gathered by CalcioMercato.com, today could be very important and decisive in the future of Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi. Icardi is at the centre of a crisis after being stripped of his captaincy and not featuring for the club in around a month.

CalcioMercato​ understand that a meeting is set to be held between Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara and Inter representatives, with Marotta and Ausilio expected; as well as a lawyer in the form of Paolo Nicoletti. Marotta and Ausilio are interested in coming to a peaceful conclusion to talks, that would allow Luciano Spalletti to utilise Icardi for the Nerazzurri's upcoming fixtures.

It is unlikely, however, that today's talks will be definitive; with Icardi still recovering his condition and, despite at being training, continues to train a customised session on his own; rather than with his teammates.

