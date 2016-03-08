Exclusive: Possible meeting to be held between Wanda Nara and Inter

According to what has been gathered by CalcioMercato.com, today could be very important and decisive in the future of Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi. Icardi is at the centre of a crisis after being stripped of his captaincy and not featuring for the club in around a month.​ understand that a meeting is set to be held between Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara and Inter representatives, with Marotta and Ausilio expected; as well as a lawyer in the form of Paolo Nicoletti. Marotta and Ausilio are interested in coming to a peaceful conclusion to talks, that would allow Luciano Spalletti to utilise Icardi for the Nerazzurri's upcoming fixtures.It is unlikely, however, that today's talks will be definitive; with Icardi still recovering his condition and, despite at being training, continues to train a customised session on his own; rather than with his teammates.

