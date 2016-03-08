Exclusive: Praet agent reveals truth about AC Milan and Arsenal interest
14 June at 22:35Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet is one of AC Milan's summer transfer priorities and his agent Martin Riha has released an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com.
Have you already spoken to AC Milan yet?
"Everybody knows what Giampaolo thinks of Dennis. For now, I can't say anything else".
Would he say yes to AC Milan?
"AC Milan is an important brand, it's a big name. But there are also other clubs that want to sign him, especially abroad, they've already shown their interest".
Are Arsenal among them?
"I can't add anything else now, I think you can understand. Dennis is a complete footballer and he is ready to join a big club".
When do you think his future will be decided?
"There are many clubs interested, we'll know everything in a few weeks".
Praet, 25, is contracted with Sampdoria until 2021. He joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht in 2016 for € 10 million
Daniele Longo
Go to comments