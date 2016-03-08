Exclusive: Premier League club offered Milan €60M for Franck Kessie
23 August at 11:30According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato, over the summer, newly promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers made an offer of €40 million plus €20 million in bonuses for AC Milan’s Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie.
Signed from Atalanta for €20 million, Kessie has quickly become an integral part of Milan’s team and will be central to their project as they look to rise up Serie A and, once again, challenge for a Champions League place – or perhaps even a league title.
As well as Wolves’ €40m + €20m bid, Atletico Madrid were also interested in Kessie over the summer, yet did not give Milan a formal offer. AC Milan have been in contract negotiations with the Ivorian and his entourage over the past few weeks – looking to increase his wages to keep him on the books at the San Siro.
