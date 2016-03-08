Exclusive: Premier League duo want AC Milan defender
09 October at 19:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that Premier League sides Watford and Fulham are interested in signing AC Milan defender Mateo Musacchio.
The Argentine joined Milan from Villarreal in the summer of 2017, but he hasn't really reached the heights he was expected to at the San Siro. So far, he has only appeared in 29 games in all competitions for the rossoneri.
Our transfer expert Daniele Longo exclusively understands that Fulham and Watford are interested in Musacchio and they are likely to make a move for him in January.
It is said that Fulham had an offer rejected for Musacchio this past summer but have renewed their interest in the defender, as they look to improve a struggling backline.
Watford have been after the defender since his Villarreal days and they still retain interest in the 28-year-old, with an offer expected very soon.
Milan have shown no interest in parting ways with Musacchio and have deemed his untransferrable as Rino Gattuso considers him to be an important cog in the wheel.
By Daniele Longo (Translated by Kaustubh Pandey Kaus_Pandey17)
