Exclusive: PSG find agreement with Milinkovic-Savic's agent



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is getting closer to Paris Saint Germain.



In addition to the reports coming from Serbia, that the clubs already have a deal, now, Calciomercato.com understands that an agreement between the player's agent Mateja Kezman and the French club has been agreed.



A five-year contract at more than five million euros per season, while the agreement between Lazio and PSG is close but not yet concluded.



In the last hours, there has been direct contact between the French club and the Biancocelesti, after receiving the ok from the footballer, Leonardo is working diligently to find the agreement also with Lotito.



The Serbian remains one of the hottest names on the market, with Juventus taking second place: PSG sent an e-mail containing a 45 million euro proposal plus 10 bonuses, Lotito refused but between the two clubs the speeches continue to find the fateful understanding.



Milinkovic-Savic endured a sluggish campaign compared to 17/18 but the play still picked up the award for the best midfielder of in Serie A last season.

