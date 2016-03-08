Calciomercato exclusively understand that French giants Paris Saint-Germain have initiated contact with the brother-agent of Ivan Rakitic and they want to sign the Croatian this summer.While PSG do have FFP restrictions, but they don't want to be left behind in the European race after Barcelona signed Arturo Vidal, Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Man City Riyad Mahrez.We understand that PSG have made contact with Rakitic's brother-agent and talks have been happening for the past few weeks about possibly bringing the former Sevilla man to the side from the French capital.It is a realistic transfer for the Parisiens, who could well meet Rakitic's release clause of 120 million euros and are willing to offer the player the role of an ambassador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.The upcoming few hours are decisive ones in a possible deal and PSG could well sign the midfielder this summer, a season after signing Neymar from Barcelona.Translated by (Kaus_Pandey17)