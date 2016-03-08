Exclusive: PSG star set for possible Italy return; Milan, Juventus and Inter on alert?
27 September at 09:15Leandro Paredes has started just one game for PSG since August, indicative of his falling down in the hierarchy of the Ligue 1 club. For this reason, CalcioMercato understands that a possible return to Italy could be on the cards for the Argentine. Prior to signing for PSG from Zenit, Paredes spent some time with AS Roma.
The terms of a possible return to Italy could exist with a loan with either an option or obligation to purchase the player permanently and there are a handful of clubs possibly interested in the player.
Juventus can never be ruled out. Fabio Paratici, the club's sporting director, is reportedly a fan of Paredes and certainly the player would be unlikely to turn down a move to the Bianconeri.
AC Milan, despite never showing much interest in the past, are in dire need of a lower cost addition in the January transfer market and could be willing to move for Paredes.
Finally, Inter cannot be ruled out either. Inter Milan already have a quality midfield but Paredes could be signed as an ideal rotation option for the second half of the season.
