Exclusive: PSG very late in pursuing Khedira move
25 August at 09:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that French giants Paris Saint-Germain will not be sold Sami Khedira this as they have decided to make a move for the midfielder very late.
The German is likely to go down in Serie A history as one of the best free signings in recent times after he signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2015. Since then, Khedira has made over 100 appearances for the bianconeri.
We understand that Khedira will not be sold at any cost this summer as Juventus as PSG have left it very late to make a move, much like what happened in the case of Alex Sandro.
It is believed that Khedira was interested in moving away from Juventus earlier this summer and the club were also looking for replacements for the German, but the midfielder impressed the staff and Max Allegri, leading to his stay at the club.
PSG have had two moves for Alex Sandro rejected after he had made his mind up about penning a contract extension. Much like what happened with him, PSG have been late in pursuing a move for Khedira, who was considering offers from the United States earlier this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
