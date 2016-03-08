Exclusive: Rabiot a step away from Juventus and how it influences Pogba, the details

Adrien Rabiot and his mother and agent Veronique have said yes to Juventus' proposal. Unless any sensational twists, which are not uncommon with regards to the Frenchman, he will join the Bianconeri. The turning point came in the last couple of days, with Fabio Paratici imposing his own conditions in the negotiations with the midfielder.



Juventus formalized an offer of 7 million euros with bonuses, despite the demand of the player being 10 million euros net per season just several weeks ago. Paratici's words from Sarri's press conference yesterday expressed mild optimism, though it seems that the declaration was much stronger than it appeared at first.



The high salary and purchase of Rabiot will not exclude a potential move for Paul Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder remains the number one goal for Paratici and Rabiot will not upset the club's plans.



In this regard, however, the Bianconeri will have to make several outgoing moves, with Sami Khedira being one of the likely candidates to leave the Allianz stadium.

Nicola Balice. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov