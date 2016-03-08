Exclusive: Racing star gives go-ahead for Milan move but Boban's exit can change strategy

Matias Zaracho and AC Milan are looking for each other and have appreciated one another for some time. The Racing starlet has given his total opening to the transfer to Europe. The Milan option has intrigued him for some time after having demonstrated his qualities in South America.



The Argentine is a player capable of playing as a winger but also as a midfielder and thanks to his good pace, quality in the game and personality, he sees Italy as an opportunity that stimulates him. The costs of his contract would be fully in line with Milan's policies and that's why the Rossoneri were proceeding with Zaracho's name on their list for the summer.



The situation is now frozen and not only because of the Coronavirus. The management of Racing has understood that with the departure of Zvonimir Boban, the strategies will change.



Zaracho was a very welcome name for the Milan legend who left the club and it will now be necessary to make precise choices in the technical area before being able to price to summer negotiations.



Milan have asked for time and no official negotiations have started with Racing, who are only informed of the Rossoneri's appreciation of the player so far. But the operation has slowed down and the competition is not lacking for a player of talent and quality who can arrive in Europe for a price in the region of 20 million.