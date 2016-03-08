Exclusive: Raiola and Milan meet about Ibra and Bonaventura

25 October at 17:16
According to what has been learned exclusively by CalcioMercato.com, a meeting took place ten days ago in Milan; between AC Milan staff duo Leonardo and Paolo Maldini and agent Mino Raiola. The main topic of the meeting is thought to have been the contract renewal of Giacomo Bonaventura; whose current contract expires in 2020 but that Milan would like to extend until 2022 – with an increased pay package for the Italian midfielder.
 
Bonaventura is happy in Milan and is said to want to keep playing for the Rossoneri; where the midfielder plays an important role. During the meeting, Leonardo and Raiola were able to refresh talks in regards to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
 
The veteran Swedish forward is currently contracted to LA Galaxy until 2020 but reportedly wants to move back to Europe and play a leading role; while he is still fit and able to. The parties involved are all working towards an agreement but there is no knowledge as to how far the talks have progressed thus far.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.