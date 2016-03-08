Exclusive: Raiola and Milan meet about Ibra and Bonaventura
25 October at 17:16According to what has been learned exclusively by CalcioMercato.com, a meeting took place ten days ago in Milan; between AC Milan staff duo Leonardo and Paolo Maldini and agent Mino Raiola. The main topic of the meeting is thought to have been the contract renewal of Giacomo Bonaventura; whose current contract expires in 2020 but that Milan would like to extend until 2022 – with an increased pay package for the Italian midfielder.
Bonaventura is happy in Milan and is said to want to keep playing for the Rossoneri; where the midfielder plays an important role. During the meeting, Leonardo and Raiola were able to refresh talks in regards to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The veteran Swedish forward is currently contracted to LA Galaxy until 2020 but reportedly wants to move back to Europe and play a leading role; while he is still fit and able to. The parties involved are all working towards an agreement but there is no knowledge as to how far the talks have progressed thus far.
