Exclusive: Raiola meets with Milan over Bonaventura future
19 March at 15:00According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, AC Milan held a meeting with Mino Raiola, agent of their central midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, to discuss his client's future.
Bonaventura's current contract with AC Milan expires in 2020 but the Rossoneri appear keen to extend his deal and prolong his future at the club. Although the meeting did not lead to any concrete progress in negotiations, it made the intent of both parties rather clear.
Raiola, acting on Bonaventura's behalf, expects the club to support Bonaventura on his return from injury and to offer him a new, concrete deal. Milan, however, seem unwilling to go 'all-in' just yet and will see how preliminary talks have progressed before making a solid offer.
Raiola will be looking around at potentially alternate routes for the Italian's future but, in all likelihood, Bonaventura's future will be tied to the red and black of AC Milan.
