Exclusive: Raiola to meet AC Milan to discuss Bonaventura contract extension

The contract of Jack Bonaventura expries in 2020 and AC Milan will discuss a possible contract extension with his agent Mino Raiola in the coming weeks, calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.



Rino Gattuso is a big admirer of the former Atalanta star and Raiola is interested in knowing the club's plans for the future.



A meeting will take place in the coming weeks. AC Milan have taken time to allow their star to recover from his injury but they will soon discuss his future at the club together with his agent.



The desire of both sides is to continue their path together. The next meeting will be useful to build the basis to extend the player's stay at the club beyond June 2020.



Bonaventura, 30, underwent knee surgery this past November. His season is over already but AC Milan have trust in the player and want him to remain at the club for as much time as possible.