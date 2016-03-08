Exclusive: Rakitic to Juve; the situation
19 November at 23:40There are those who are certain in Spain: Ivan Rakitic has chosen Juve. But the transfer of the Croatian midfielder to Juventus must, as far as possible, actually await several aspects and is still far from being completed. CalcioMercato.com has the scoop on what must happen for Rakitic to seal a deal to Juventus.
First of all, a big sale in midfield must happen, or even two, because the departure of a single player would not solve, for example, the question of fitting everyone in the Champions list. And it’s complicated to imagine Rakitic at Juve but left out of the list for the decisive phase of Champions League.
If significant moves are made, contacts with Rakitic’s entourage will be resumed, quite frequently. There was a lot of talk about his move to Juve in the summer already, but the identification of players to exchange was never made. But it is true that Rakitic would gladly wear the Bianconeri shirt. However, the priorities at Juve are now others.
The first on the list to sell would be Emre Can, who continues to send impatient messages every time he returns to the national team. Barcelona and Bayern are interested in Can, but especially PSG is interested. However, the sale of the German might not be enough. There are also various interests for Adrien Rabiot and Federico Bernardeschi, but nothing has materialized there yet. There’s also an interest from Barcelona in Bentancur, who they like very much - but he is, at least for now, not considered expendable. This is why the will of Rakitic is not enough for now. At the moment.
