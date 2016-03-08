Exclusive: Ramsey's arrival at Juventus postponed to the summer, the details

No discounts, no surprises. The signal that Juventus awaited from Arsenal did not arrive to try to anticipate in January a signing already concluded for next summer. The Bianconeri have blocked Aaron Ramsey, whose contract is expiring in June with the London-based club and the Welshman will arrive on a free transfer in the summer.



Given the physical problems highlighted in the first half of the season by Sami Khedira, Fabio Paratici was looking to sign the player already this month but Arsenal continued to ask 20 million euros to free the player immediately.



Not even the arrival of Denis Suarez from Barcelona has convinced the English club, decided more than ever to keep Ramsey until his contract expires. The talks on the Turin-London axis continued without effect. Ramsey will finish the season in the Premier League and then, from the first of July, he will finally be free to move to Italy.

Marco Demicheli. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov