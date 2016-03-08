Exclusive: RB Leipzig interested in AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu
22 June at 15:20AC Milan signed Hakan Calhanoglu from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window of 2017.
Calciomercato.com can reveal Hakan Calhanoglu is now a transfer target for clubs in Germany. RB Leipzig tried to sign the Turkish international star in the January transfer window. But RP Leipzig failed to sign him.
RP Leipzig are still willing to sign Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu in the summer transfer window. Now there is a concrete interest from the Bundesliga club in bringing Hakan Calhanoglu back to Germany.
Gennaro Gattuso decided not to allow Hakan Calhanoglu leave the San Siro earlier in this calendar year. Now, the AC Milan manager wants to keep the 24 year old, but if the Serie A club receives a tempting bid from RB Leipzig for Hakan Calhanoglu, then Gennaro Gattuso is open to the idea of allowing the free kick specialist leave the Italian club in the summer transfer window.
