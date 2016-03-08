Exclusive: Real Madrid, Chelsea target Suso yet to be handed new AC Milan deal

Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are yet to hand a new contract to Real Madrid and Chelsea target Suso.The Spaniard has arguably been the rossoneri's best player so far this season and recently got called up for the Spanish national side for the second time in a row. He has appeared 12 times in the Serie A so far, scoring four times and racking up a tally of eight assists.We exclusively understand that Suso is yet to be handed a new contract by the San Siro based side, who seem keen on keeping him at the club.This news comes about a month after the winger's entourage had told Calciomercato that the player is keen on a stay at the San Siro. They told us: "At the moment, he is an AC Milan player. He is very happy there. And he loves AC Milan."Reports have linked him with a Milan exit, with clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid interested in him. The player is keen on a Milan stay and the club could offer him a renewal soon.Nothing though, can be ruled out at this stage.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)