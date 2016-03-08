Exclusive: Real Madrid meet with agent of Juventus midfielder
29 March at 10:40According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, Fali Ramadani, the agent of Juventus' Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, has met with Real Madrid in the past couple of weeks to discuss the future of his client. Pjanic is a target of Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants the Bosnian as a top priority target for the summer.
Ramadani is also the agent of Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic, another target of Los Blancos which suggests that a positive track will be opened between the agent and the La Liga giants.
Last year, Juventus received an enquiry from Real Madrid over the midfielder; with the Bianconeri quoting a €100m price-tag to try and deter any interest. Pjanic turns 29 next week and therefore this could likely be his final big move; with it unlikely that Juve would receive any more than €50-60m once he turns 30 next year.
Manchester City are expected to provide competition to Real Madrid for Pjanic; Pep Guardiola being a fan of the Bosnian and looking for a big signing to add to their midfield in the upcoming transfer window.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments