Exclusive: Real Madrid table mega offer for Manchester United and Juventus target
12 July at 11:15According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has entered the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer saga; despite Juventus having lost interest and withdrawing from the race.
Mendes is responsible somewhat for the deal as Real Madrid step up their pursuit, with the Spanish giants set to offer a base fee of €100 million, with a further €15 million to €20 million in bonuses. This is somewhat below Lazio and Claudio Lotito’s asking price of around €150 million.
After the Ronaldo deal, Juventus do not have the funds or the will to continue their chase, whilst Manchester United have been said to be hovering for a while, with Mourinho interested, yet Madrid appear to be making the first move.
Florentino Perez has been warned though of Claudio Lotito’s tight-fistedness and Madrid will likely have to pay more than €120 million to sign the 23-year-old Serbian midfielder.
If a deal is not accepted, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will stay at Lazio for another season, as the Biancoceleste aim to rise the ranks and challenge, once again, for a place in the UEFA Champions League.
For more Lazio news, exclusives and opinion pieces, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Sam Wilson @snhw_
Go to comments