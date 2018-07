According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has entered the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer saga; despite Juventus having lost interest and withdrawing from the race.Mendes is responsible somewhat for the deal as Real Madrid step up their pursuit, with the Spanish giants set to offer a base fee of €100 million, with a further €15 million to €20 million in bonuses. This is somewhat below Lazio and Claudio Lotito’s asking price of around €150 million.After the Ronaldo deal, Juventus do not have the funds or the will to continue their chase, whilst Manchester United have been said to be hovering for a while, with Mourinho interested, yet Madrid appear to be making the first move.Florentino Perez has been warned though of Claudio Lotito’s tight-fistedness and Madrid will likely have to pay more than €120 million to sign the 23-year-old Serbian midfielder.If a deal is not accepted, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will stay at Lazio for another season, as the Biancoceleste aim to rise the ranks and challenge, once again, for a place in the UEFA Champions League.For more Lazio news, exclusives and opinion pieces, visit The Laziali For more news, views and features, visit our homepage. Sam Wilson @snhw_