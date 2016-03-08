Exclusive: Rebic's decision on Milan is clear after Boban's sacking
02 April at 12:15After a slow start to the season, Ante Rebic has certainly managed to pick himself up, quickly becoming a key player in AC Milan's attack. Initially, he felt dismissed by the club, but his goals before the season was brought to a halt were enough to change his mind.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, despite the departure of Zvone Boban - who was the man who brought Rebic to the club - Rebic intends to honour the two-year loan period. Basically, he has no intentions of 'running away' but he wants one thing in return: total clarity.
He wants to know if Milan plan to redeem him or now, especially after the Coronavirus emergency. Keeping the striker for one more year could result in an increased price tag, and thus the Rossoneri could start talks to Frankfurt this summer to agree on a transfer fee.
In the coming weeks, CEO Ivan Gazidis will have a meeting with the player's agent, letting them know about the future plans.
