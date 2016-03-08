Exclusive: Reports of Emmanuel Eboue's arrest in London are false
08 July at 20:18CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that reports claiming that former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has been arrested in London are completely false.
The Daily Mirror and The Sun have published reports stating the arrest of Eboue in London, suggesting that the 35-year-old has been taken to a police station in London and has been detained on 'suspicion of arson and malicious communication outside a home in Enfield.'
CalcioMercato have been in contact with Eboue's agent, who has firmly played down reports of his client's arrest.
Eboue's agent told CalcioMercato: "I am currently with Emmanuel here in Uganda. Even now we are together, so the stories saying that he is in London and has been arrested are fake."
"They are trying to tarnish his name. Emmanuel is a very good friend of mine. He is not as violent as they are writing."
This news comes days after Eboue's agent had made it clear that the player wants to play in India or China and has also received offers for the former Arsenal star.
Reports from the Sun and the Mirror have used a statement from the MET Police department to verify their story, but that statement is nowhere to be found and the newspapers quote the statement as saying that a '35-year-old' man has been arrested. It seems like a very generalised statement altogether.
