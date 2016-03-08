Exclusive: Robben prefers MLS move over Inter switch

Calciomercato exclusively understand that Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben is leaning towards a move to the MLS over a possible move to Inter Milan.



Robben has already announced that he will leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. The Dutchman is currently injured and may not be able to feature for the club by the time the season ends.



Calciomercato exclusively understands that while Inter remain interested in signing Robben, the winger is more keen on signing for an MLS club than heading to the San Siro.



We understand that Inter have held talks for Robben already and the club remain interested in the player. The player's contract at Bayern runs out at the end of the season, after which he will be a free agent.



MLS clubs have also expressed their interest in the 35-year-old.





By Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)