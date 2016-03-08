Exclusive: Roma already preparing for life under Maurizio Sarri
22 February at 21:55Serie A giants Roma are reportedly already preparing for life under Maurizio Sarri as they seem keen and confident that the Italian will be their next manager very soon.
Sarri is struggling at Chelsea and with a League Cup final against Manchester City coming up before a game against arch-rivals Tottenham, he could be gone from the London side in the first week of March if results don't go Chelsea's way.
We understand that Roma are already planning for life under Sarri and in the meeting that took place between him and Franco Baldini saw the manager ask for a wage of 6 million euros, but Roma are prepared to pay a bit over 4 million euros.
That won't discourage Sarri and Roma are confident they will sign him very soon. They feel the formation that the side plays right now in the 4-3-3 is similar to the one that Sarri would want and that will help him ease into the role.
During the meeting, Sarri raved over Nicolo Zaniolo and didn't rule out the chance of possibly signing Gonzalo Higuain.
Go to comments