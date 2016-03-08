Exclusive: Roma continue to press for Inter target Leao
23 July at 16:55Serie A side Roma are continuing to press for the signature of Lille star Rafael Leao despite interest from Inter and both Napoli and Juventus.
While the bianconeri and the partenopei were interested in signing the Portuguese youngster last summer, a move failed to materialise. He impressed many during Portugal's campaign in the recent Under-20s FIFA World Cup.
Our correspondent Francesco Balzani claims that Roma are prepared to shell out 30 million euros for the striker but Lille's demands are currently standing at 40 million euros.
Inter are also currently interested and see him as an alternative for Romelu Lukaku, for whom Manchester United are asking for a higher fee than Inter can afford.
Lille president has already confirmed offers for the player in an interview he gave yesterday. He said: " We have some important offers, we must evaluate with the player. If we talk about engagement, since important teams are coming, we cannot compete with them."
