Exclusive: Roma continue to press for Inter target Leao

leao, lille, esulta, braccia, larghe, 2018/19
23 July at 16:55
Serie A side Roma are continuing to press for the signature of Lille star Rafael Leao despite interest from Inter and both Napoli and Juventus.

While the bianconeri and the partenopei were interested in signing the Portuguese youngster last summer, a move failed to materialise. He impressed many during Portugal's campaign in the recent Under-20s FIFA World Cup.

Our correspondent Francesco Balzani claims that Roma are prepared to shell out 30 million euros for the striker but Lille's demands are currently standing at 40 million euros.

Inter are also currently interested and see him as an alternative for Romelu Lukaku, for whom Manchester United are asking for a higher fee than Inter can afford.

Lille president has already confirmed offers for the player in an interview he gave yesterday. He said:  " We have some important offers, we must evaluate with the player. If we talk about engagement, since important teams are coming, we cannot compete with them."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.