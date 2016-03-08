Exclusive: Roma give up on Malcom: Barcelona move imminent
24 July at 15:23As per the information gathered exclusively by Calciomercato.com, AS Roma have suffered a blow in their ongoing chase of Bordeaux winger Malcom.
The Brazilian professional footballer, who was on the verge of joining Eusebio Di Francesco’s side is now expected to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window. This will be a blow for Monchi and AS Roma, who wanted Malcom to move to the Stadio Olimpico.
Bordeaux had initially agreed a deal with AS Roma for the transfer of Malcom to Italy. As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, the player’s emissary is in Spain and Malcom is on the verge of signing for Ernesto Valverde’s side in the summer transfer window.
In short: Malcom is increasingly further away from Rome. The Giallorossi club claims to have done everything possible and impossible, with Monchi still having to go to bed since yesterday. Thus, AS Roma decided to give up their pursuit of the player.
