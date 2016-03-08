Exclusive: Roma identify replacement for the lonely Di Francesco
01 February at 15:45Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco is growing increasingly frustrated and lonely at the giallorossi, with the club now already looking forward to who their next manager could be.
The pressure on the Italian piled up following Roma's 7-1 hammering at the hands of Fiorentina in the Italian Cup and now question marks are being raised about whether Di Francesco has lost the players at the club.
Calciomercato exclusively understand that he is now increasingly lonely and has lost the trust of the players and that led to the hammering at the hands of the La Viola.
We understand that he does not want to resign, but Roma are not too sure of the replacements they might have to initially sack him. But they have drawn up a list of managers they will pursue in the summer.
It is almost a given that Di Francesco won't be a Roma manager next summer and Monchi will leave with him. Paulo Sousa is the first choice for the giallorossi, but is not liked too much by the club's fans.
Roberto Donadoni and Laurent Blanc are also two names that have been thrown into the fray. But another interesting candidate is Gian Piero Gasperini.
