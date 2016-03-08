Exclusive: Roma in assault for Tottenham star, Baldini ready to travel to London

Roma are interested in acquiring the services of Tottenham Hotspur veteran defender Toby Alderweireld. The Belgium international has just one year left on his contract with the North London-giants and also has a release clause worth £25 million in his contract.



As learned by Calciomercato.com, the Rome-based club are now interested in signing a defender who is known for his technical abilities. To make this deal a reality, the Giallorossi sports director is expected to meet with Alderweireld’s agent Soren Lerby on Thursday and would like to put a decent offer on the table.



Once the deal between the player and the club is agreed, Roma will then discuss with Spurs about the player’s potential transfer deal, with Baldini ready to travel to London to negotiate with the English club.



The Belgium international has had an impressive career for Spurs where he has made 142 league appearances and scored six goals. However, in the recent past, the 30-year-old has faced some fitness problems and was sidelined for a long time during the 2017-18 season.

