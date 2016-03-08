Exclusive: Roma looking to beat Inter competition for Atalanta star, the summer plan

It has not started yet but there is little time until an auction for Gianluca Mancini begins. The Atalanta defender continues to gather admirers, game after game. Inter director Piero Ausilio was among the first to put his eyes on him. For years, he has had an excellent relationship with the Percassi family owning Atalanta, with whom he has concluded many negotiations (Gagliardini, Bastoni).



Over the months, Mancini has managed to carve out an increasingly important space in Gian Piero Gasperini's team, also relegating Andrea Masiello to the bench. His performances - and his goals - have not gone unnoticed and even Roma began to take an interest in the youngster. At the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, there is always an observer of the Giallorossi, with eyes exclusively dedicated to Mancini.



Scared by the Kessie case a year and a half ago, Monchi has decided to bet hard on Mancini and wants to beat all the competition. For the time being, the contacts between the two clubs have not started yet but the negotiations could start already in the next few weeks. Atalanta is in no hurry and they know they have a piece of jewellery and are ready to make another big capital gain from a potential transfer.

Marco Demicheli. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov